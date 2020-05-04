Letter to the editor: Telling second-home owners to stay away is offensive

We read with great dismay the Q&A regarding second-home owners in Summit County. The suggestion that we should not use our home during the current pandemic is offensive. As property owners and taxpayers for almost 30 years, who currently spend over five months a year in the county, we believe this request is selfish. Certainly, if we have symptoms, it is reasonable to ask us not to come, or if we are unwilling to abide by the other restriction we should not come. However, the county has not offered a property tax rebate nor has it been suggested that we discontinue our long-time support of The Summit Foundation, college scholarships for Summit students, the National Repertory Orchestra, the Lake Dillon Theatre Co., the Synagogue of the Summit and Domus Pacis. Perhaps the officials who decided on this approach should ask themselves whether Summit County is better off or not because of second-home owners.