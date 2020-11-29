Letter to the editor: Thank you Breckenridge Town Council
My thanks, to the Breckenridge Town Council. All the Breckenridge locals should send thanks While the county, state and federal elected officials sit on their hands taking about helping people during this pandemic, and do nothing, Breckenridge steps up again to help local businesses and people! From a small town, they put up $1.5 million in the spring, and now another $1.1 million. All in an effort to help businesses and people get through this! I know some will complain it’s not enough, and it’s not! However, it’s a large amount from a small local government entity. Some will say too much for the businesses and too little for the individual. Remember, keeping the businesses running HELPS the individual worker keep a job!
It’s a step to help all in Breckenridge who need it. Say thank you!
