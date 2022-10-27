Letter to the Editor: Thank you, President Joe Biden, for the national monument here in Summit

Thank you to President Joe Biden for his first national monument designation here in Summit and Eagle counties! Thank you to Sen. Michael Bennet, Rep. Joe Neguse and Gov. Jared Polis for unwavering support of the Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy Act and earlier Summit and Eagle County Wilderness and other land protections before the Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy Act was put together to include another five counties’ land protections. I am also grateful for the consistent hard work of State Reps. Julie McCluskie and Dylan Roberts to make this happen.

There has been significant media coverage on Camp Hale. The Tenmile Range piece of the Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy Act has been more under the radar and is now protected with the Camp Hale and Continental Divide National Monument designation. 10th Mountain Division Troopers did train over here in the Tenmile Range, which ties the two sections of the national monument together.

While there is a general management plan for Tenmile Range in the Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy Act, the specific management plan will be established in the next couple years, so it will be important to stay tuned as the U.S. Forest Service moves forward to establish this plan for our Tenmile Range. Protections from resource extraction is a given, but many specifics are yet to be determined.