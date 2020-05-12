Letter to the editor: Thank you to Conservation Center, other area nonprofits

I want to thank all the nonprofits in this county who are working to make this community a better and stronger one through this crisis. In particular, the work that High Country Conservation Center engages in tirelessly is to be lauded as it has a Herculean mission.

Their work in water, energy and climate change is paramount to a future that is sustainable for human health. The Climate Action Plan is a tremendously thoughtful document that works with residents, town and county governments to provide guidance on the steps we need to take in order to be a model for the next phase that needs to be less carbon intense.

I have spent years proudly as a regular volunteer with the Conservation Center, and its openness and sincere and spirited professionalism continues to inspire. Keep up the good work.