Letter to the editor: Thank you to courteous riders in French Gulch area

We own a house on Gold Run Gulch Road, which is a major recreational route leaving Breckenridge in the French Gulch area. The trail use has increased dramatically since our ownership in 2000, with nearly all recreation allowed on this route.

We would like to thank users that acknowledge that this road is not a race track or a competition but rather a public benefit for all of us to enjoy.

We would especially like to thank the dirt bikers who are among the most courteous users of all. When going down past our house, it is common for them to turn off their engines and coast in a effort to be quiet. They typically travel at a very slow speed also. Other users display good behavior and we thank them for thinking beyond their own needs.

Let’s hope our community can instill good trail etiquette as loads of guests visit Summit County.