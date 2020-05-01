Letter to the editor: Thank you to grocery store workers for serving community
Breckenridge
Please support City Market in Breckenridge. It is OK to be concerned and to take necessary precautions in this time, but we also need to remember that the workers at our grocery stores are our friends and neighbors, as well. We are all in this together and everyone deserves respect and compassion. Thank you to all the grocery store workers in the county for serving our community.
