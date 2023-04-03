Letter to the Editor: Thank you to the 120 people who voted against Keystone incorporation
Keystone
So now 290 people will rule 3,000 property owners in Keystone. Thank you to the 120 who voted no. We did a lot and lost a battle, but the future is still ahead of us.
We are a country of oligarchs, the biggest number of secret rulers of our government who run society by money and about money.
I did not vote for this scenario — to transplant our mini oligarchy into Keystone and bring conflict of interests, competition for available funds, personal political ambitions.
I will have my schadenfreude on the day our Keystone government knocks on our doors admitting lack of funds for daily operations and asks us to vote for raising taxes. But it will be too late to reverse the process.
