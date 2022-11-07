Letter to the Editor: Thank you to those who trained at Camp Hale, our newest monument

Hail to the men who trained at Camp Hale and what they endured in training and accomplished in combat in the mountains of Italy fighting against one of the worst humans of that time. Camp Hale is a national monument to honor their valor. After their service, they returned home and gave a future to the Colorado Ski industry — and specifically to our local economy.

Having served in the Army during Viet Nam, I know the anxiety of possibly ending up in combat. I feel I can relate to what was on the minds of those who trained at Camp Hale. I was very fortunate, however, to be sent to Germany instead of Viet Nam. There, I spent a year and a half on defense.

Honoring the 10th Mountain Division with a national monument will remind us of what some do for all the rest of us.

I thank President Joe Biden and those who helped with the creation of the monument.