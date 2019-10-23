Letter to the editor: Thankful for living in such a caring community

On Friday, I dropped my daughter off at the Frisco Transfer Center. I privately told the bus driver, “If she doesn’t behave, let me know.” He smiled, and I knew he got the message: I love my daughter. She is precious to me. Please see she gets to DIA safely.

Thanks, Great Spirit, for enabling me to live on, in a community where people are aware and care, where people get the message even though the words spoken are almost the opposite of what was meant.