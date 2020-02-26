Letter to the editor: Thanks Commissioner Elisabeth Lawrence for hearing us out

Thank you, Commissioner Elisabeth Lawrence.

On Feb. 21, Lawrence came to a meeting of the Fiester task force at our home. She started by apologizing for the “county process,” which she felt had been done incorrectly. She suggested that the county needs to step back and start over using its own process that it has used on many other successful county projects. A process that would bring all parties to the table and would involve all interests in the county. A process that would include community involvement, community meetings and perhaps a consultant preliminary development plan.

Jack Wolf’s letter “Fiester conservation easement is real” stated, “I do not think I have ever seen a more united Summit County community than the opposition to removing the Fiester Conservation easement.”

Now perhaps we can include at least one commissioner in the united Summit County community. We hope other commissioners will step forth and join us.