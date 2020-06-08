Letter to the editor: Thanks for republishing ‘Summit County Pioneers’
Breckenridge
I have thoroughly enjoyed the “Summit County Pioneers” series. What a joy to hear about these longtime local stories from the past.
My favorite being my neighbor, Olav Pedersen. I was fortunate to have received his last Nordic cross-country ski lesson at the Breckenridge Nordic Center. He was 80 at the time! What a remarkable man. My 92-year-old mother in Florida also has been enjoying them immensely.
