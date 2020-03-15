Letter to the editor: Thanks to A-Basin for having ski passes for the community
John Dunlap
Silverthorne
Silverthorne
Congratulations to Arapahoe Basin Ski Area management on actually doing a marketing/sales program that includes locals. Yes, we ski Mondays through Fridays. Thanks for valuing us seniors and honoring military far beyond the big resorts. Thanks for having the courage to be a ski/snowboard area leader and thinking outside the Big Box. You give new meaning to shop local.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
Letters to the Editor