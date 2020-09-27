Letter to the editor: Thanks to local GOP for running educational ad series
Breckenridge
I would like to thank the Summit County GOP and Summit GOP Women for the educational series of “Did You Know?” ads that have run in the Summit Daily News this summer. On Friday, we were treated to the Sixth Amendment and, to my surprise, in the Point in Time section, I saw that “On this date in 1789, the first United States Congress adopted 12 amendments to the Constitution and sent them to the states for ratification. (Ten of the amendments became the Bill of Rights.)” I didn’t even know there were originally 12, and it’s been nice to be reminded of the wonderful rights we have been granted by our forward-thinking forefathers.
