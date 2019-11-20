 Letter to the editor: Thanks to McCluskie for hearing residents on health care costs | SummitDaily.com

Letter to the editor: Thanks to McCluskie for hearing residents on health care costs

Opinion | November 20, 2019

Carl Ecklund
Frisco

As a Summit County resident who struggles to pay for health insurance, I want to applaud Julie McCluskie for ensuring Summit County residents don’t fall through the cracks. A recent article said that she is looking to expedite a study to find problems and solve them sooner, and I appreciate her mentioning that negative experiences deserve to be heard and will not be ignored.

Health care is a hot-button issue, and we need to slow down and do it right.

