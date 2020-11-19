Letter to the editor: Thanks to Morgan Liddick for sharing conservative views
Silverthorne
I just want to say “thanks” to Morgan Liddick for his many years of his conservative column On Your Right. Hopefully, the Summit Daily News management did not succumb to the pressure of the radical left, that has been editorialized in letters especially during this election cycle, to have your column removed.
As a 30-year resident of Summit County, it is difficult to handle the changes that have been brought to the county by some of our later arrivals and their cancel culture. Hopefully Kim McGahey will speak to the truth in his column and give us few surviving conservatives a public platform for freedom of speech. Stay safe and well! God speed.
