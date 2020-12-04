Letter to the editor: Thanks to Neguse and Bennet for resolving post office issues

It is with great optimism that we write this letter to let Frisco residents know the Frisco Post Office is back up and running with full staff and regular hours. After speaking with Rep. Joe Neguse’s office and Sen. Michael Bennet’s office about the challenges of parcel delays, reduced hours and limited staffing in Frisco, their teams were able to work with U.S. Postal Service government liaisons to get supplemental staff to help bring service back up to par.

The Frisco Town Council has heard from many residents over the past few years, and more acutely past few weeks, about the challenges of rural parcel service. It has not gone on deaf ears. Thank you to our congressman and senator and their staff for taking our most recent hurdles seriously and helping to remedy the situation in advance of the holiday rush.

Please remember to be patient, physical distance while at the facility and help each other out. We will get through the difficulties of 2020.