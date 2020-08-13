Letter to the editor: Thanks to paper for publishing differing points of view
Breckenridge
I just want to thank Publisher Meg Boyer for her prompt and personal attention to the problem we experienced of sporadic delivery of our copies of the newspaper. She returned my call the same day it was made, and the paper has arrived consistently since.
It is so nice to have a hometown paper that covers local news as well as good features. As a writer myself, I appreciate really good writing like Liddick’s and Bergeron’s as well as the differing points of view they offer. It is refreshing to have unbiased journalism in our midst.
