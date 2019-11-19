Letter to the editor: Thanks to Peak Health for lowering health insurance premiums
Jeff Kingery
Frisco
I have been in Summit County for five years. A year ago, when I lost my insurance from a major corporation, I looked into health insurance for myself. It was around $600 to $700 a month just for me and in the midst of a job change allowed coverage to lapse. Now with Peak Health Alliance, the rate was below $360, which changes everything. Thanks!
