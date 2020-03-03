Letter to the editor: Thanks to Stiegelmeier for meeting with Friends of the Fiester Preserve

On Feb. 26, Summit County Commissioner Karn Stiegelmeier attended a meeting with Friends of the Fiester Preserve. During the conversation, Stiegelmeier proposed a 25-foot buffer between the proposed senior/workforce housing development and Bill’s Ranch. She also suggested that a land trade of Fiester Preserve with the Siskin/Miner’s Creek Trailhead parcel would be a better use of open space. (The county has proposed a 15-foot buffer and no suggestion of a land trade to Colorado Open Lands. Open Lands has rejected the proposal.)

Regarding all the public opinion against condemnation of the easement, Stiegelmeier said she feels that public opinion has been a successful campaign driven by social media and not actual public opinion.

She did say she was hoping that the county can get an amendment on the Fiester Preserve, even though this is not the direction the county is taking.

Stiegelmeier was asked why the board can’t step back, slow down and use the public process. She said because we don’t have the information we need from the courts and Colorado Open Lands. And if the public was asked whether the county should extinguish the conservation easement, it would say no.

When asked about the public process, she said she would like to have a facilitated process after getting information from Colorado Open Lands.

Stiegelmeier was asked to pull the board vote from the March 10 Summit County Housing Authority agenda, at least until she has more information. Let’s see how she votes.