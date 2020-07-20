Letter to the editor: Thanks to Summit Daily for a joyful newspaper edition

Lately, the news hasn’t been all that positive, but the Summit Daily edition on July 15 was such an upbeat publication. I loved seeing a fresh new story about a fresh new company doing fresh fun things. The Summit Chamber of Commerce’s selection of the Best New Business, The Frosted Flamingo, was so uplifting. I was equally enthralled by the article on Lenka’s Loving Care being awarded Customer Service Champion — it is a super business model – much needed in our community right now. The article about Best Place to Work featuring winner SummitCove Lodging was really no surprise since they’ve won the award once and have been in the running in other years.

Kudos to the Summit Chamber for making lemonade out of lemons. The Business Excellence Awards is arguably one of the most fun events in the county and so many were disappointed by the circumstances that prevented the award ceremony from happening in person. But true to the heart of this community, the chamber, along with so many other organizations, pivoted to make the best of a bad situation.

Thanks Summit Daily for this good news edition. And more kudos especially to the winners and the staff of the chamber: Way to go Blair McGary, Angelique Lochridge and Cheri Ryan. You rock! Thanks for all your hard work.