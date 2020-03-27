Letter to the editor: Thanks to Summit Daily for protecting 1st Amendment
Highlands Ranch
I’m addressing this letter to several readers who oppose your printing of Morgan Liddck’s column. Recently, many readers have written letters to the editor objecting to the column. Thus, may I quote the First Amendment of our Constitution for these individuals: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.”
Many of us enjoy reading Liddick’s column and urge the Summit Daily to keep it. Thank you Summit Daily for protecting the freedom of the press.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.