Letter to the editor: Thanks to Summit Daily for providing variety of views
Howard Mayson
Breckenridge
I don’t particularly agree with a lot of Morgan Liddick’s writings, but I do have a problem with the commentary, by so many, to exclude him from the Summit Daily pages because they don’t like what he writes.
It is good to air a diversity of views, and we are better for it. It is hard enough getting a variety of views these days, and I commend the Summit Daily for trying to provide a platform for everybody, not just the vocal.
