Letter to the editor: Thanks to Summit Daily for publishing all points of view

My husband and I have been coming to Summit County frequently for several years. We just spent two weeks in Frisco and Breckenridge. We hope to have a second home here soon.

On this most recent trip, I realized how much I look forward to reading Summit Daily and how much I desire to be a part of the community. I appreciate the articles of interest, opinion pieces and primarily the fact that all points of view are accepted. Whether I agree or disagree with an article or letter is not the point. To be heard is what everyone needs. I need the opportunity to listen to the hearts of others in a format that helps me ponder.

My observation is, we often suffer from the inability to agree or to disagree while still caring genuinely for one another as fellow human beings. We’ve lost the ability to listen without bias. We’ve forgotten that which is of greatest importance: love and respect.

Each of us has been created in love and designed for a great purpose. Like the mountains, people are to be respected. Judgments, anger, name-calling serve no one well. We can each hold and voice our views without tearing one another down. Demonstrating love and respect is not a position of weakness. Instead, it is a position of high strength.

Thank you, Summit Daily, for the strength I’ve observed in the last couple of weeks in accepting and sharing all points of view without discrimination. Maybe your respectful non-biased approach will be a crucial component on our path to healing.