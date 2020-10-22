Letter to the editor: Thanks to Summit Daily for publishing election information
Dillon
On a serious note, I deeply appreciate the information that the Summit Daily News recently has been providing on ballot issues and candidates. For me, this has been fairly much the sole source I’ve had to this important election.
On a less serious note, I wanted to thank our usual Tuesday columnist for his inclusive piece. His column was extremely helpful. After reading him, I went out and voted the opposite of every recommendation he made! Of course there were one or two issues he didn’t address. For those, I had to rely on what the Summit Daily had already published.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User