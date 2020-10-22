Letter to the editor: Thanks to Summit Daily for publishing election information

On a serious note, I deeply appreciate the information that the Summit Daily News recently has been providing on ballot issues and candidates. For me, this has been fairly much the sole source I’ve had to this important election.

On a less serious note, I wanted to thank our usual Tuesday columnist for his inclusive piece. His column was extremely helpful. After reading him, I went out and voted the opposite of every recommendation he made! Of course there were one or two issues he didn’t address. For those, I had to rely on what the Summit Daily had already published.