Letter to the editor: Thanks to town of Breckenridge for canceling fireworks

Opinion | December 30, 2019

Valerie Bruce
Evans

I noticed the story regarding Breckenridge not having fireworks for New Year’s Eve due to environmental concerns.

This story makes me want to spend time in Breckenridge. Peace and quiet. What an impact! Brilliant and thoughtful. I hope other towns and cities will consider following Breckenridge’s lead on this. 

