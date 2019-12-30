Letter to the editor: Thanks to town of Breckenridge for canceling fireworks
Valerie Bruce
Evans
Evans
I noticed the story regarding Breckenridge not having fireworks for New Year’s Eve due to environmental concerns.
This story makes me want to spend time in Breckenridge. Peace and quiet. What an impact! Brilliant and thoughtful. I hope other towns and cities will consider following Breckenridge’s lead on this.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
Letters to the Editor