Letter to the Editor: Thanksgiving to Go helped out this year thanks to you
Thanksgiving to Go committee member
I know Thanksgiving seems likes months ago, but it was less than three weeks ago. And we must say thank you!
Because of the generosity of you, the people of Summit County, the Thanksgiving to Go program helped 750 families. Over $68,000 was raised to purchased grocery gift cards for the families. Your donation helped infants to seniors. You made a huge difference in their lives and made this Thanksgiving special. They are very grateful and appreciative.
The Summit Colorado Interfaith Organization, the sponsoring organization, reached out to 15 different nonprofits and government agencies to identify the families who could benefit from extra help this year. The nonprofits and government agencies help our Summit County neighbors each and every day. Their unwavering commitment to the people Summit County is amazing. Your donation allowed them to give something special to their clients.
A special thank you to our major donors.
Again, thank you for your generosity. Happy holidays!
