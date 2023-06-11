Letter to the editor: The 10th Mountain Division monument in Breckenridge needs repaired

This is a disgrace, town of Breckenridge! There is a 10th Mountain Division monument by the Riverwalk Center that has been in disrepair for years. I have brought it to the town’s attention many times.

It’s the boulder with the skier on top of it. Below the skier, mounted in the rock is a plaque that describes the dates and places the 10th Mountain Division fought in Europe and where many sacrificed their lives. The plaque has become so dilapidated over the years that it is unreadable.

To those who know the history of the 10th Mountain Division and the impact it made on this area, the monument means something. In fact, my father was in the 751st Tank Battalion that fought along side the 10th Mountain Division. He wrote about the bravery of these men falling in action left and right of his tank. He himself was awarded the Distinguished Service Cross fighting with them.

The legacy of these brave men should not be taken for granted nor forgotten. This monument is a reminder to all who walk by it that freedom does not come without tremendous sacrifice.

I encourage other Summit County community members to contact the town of Breckenridge about repairing this monument. Just as in war, there is strength in numbers.