Letter to the editor: The 6 most vital issues to make American great again
Silverthorne
Most of the following issues have concerned me since I took a city planning course at the University of Minnesota. I take no credit for originating any of these ideas.
The world is a mess, and the U.S. is a mess. Where do we start? If we adopt all six, I believe we will make America great for everyone.
- Defeat the coronavirus: Yes, it is vital that we isolate the sick, wear masks, keep our spacing, use soap an water, but perhaps the most important “cure” is to raise our consciousness. I don’t believe anyone above “love quotient” 500 on David R. Hawkins’ Map of Consciousness has died. It is worth looking into.
- Waken “Ye be Gods”: Let’s start by acting like we are gods and goddesses. Let’s think thoughts that are godly. Let’s use words that are godly — that lift, not depress, mankind.
- Build affordable housing: We can do it. Today’s “affordable housing” costs $400,000 — much more than the average worker can afford. We can build affordable high-rise housing that costs one-tenth, can be built in one-tenth the time and can be 10 times more beautiful and livable than contemporary high-rises.
- Create villages: It takes a village, for God’s sake. The nuclear family was a poor second choice after tribal rule lost its supremacy. How many kids today live with two parents who are loving and enlightened? And we expect parents to raise their kids?
- Design new public education: We are most vulnerable and impressionable when in the womb, but what is being doe to see that mothers are not under physical, mental, emotional, economic and social stress at that time?
- Adopt a new economic approach: Our most valuable natural resource is the energy, enthusiasm and creativity of the individual American. Let’s tap into it. How? Adopt synergistic capitalism.
