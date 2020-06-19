Letter to the editor: The American dream still exists for immigrants

I just read the Summit County commitment to equality and was saddened by the guilt shouldered by our white leaders. As a second-generation immigrant, I am confused about their guilt, as I was a victim. My name was ethnic, I was darker than the other kids in my neighborhood, and my family was blue collar. School and family saved me. Education was valued by my family as a way out, and the USA gave me a free education, denied to both my grandfathers by the countries they came from. The USA gave me equal opportunity for college, and I received scholarships for medical school. Do not feel sorry for me. This country gave my grandfathers the opportunity to better their families. Yes, they had to work, yes they tolerated labeling, but they were given a chance here that was never available in their home country. If you are so guilty, you should resign and give your spot to the downtrodden. As a privileged person, you can never speak for them.