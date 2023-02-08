Letter to the Editor: The article called This Week in History each week is a gem
Paul Seabury
Katy, Texas
The “This Week in History” regular feature is a gem.
I am not a resident of Summit County, but a frequent visitor and keep up with the news daily. Not only are these columns informative from a historical perspective, but the form and language of the day is so simple and honest.
Having a single thread like this pulling you back in time is priceless. Keep it up, not many do.
