Letter to the Editor: The assessor’s equation for adjustments on property value is questionable

Several letters have been written about the election for the assessor. Some, written by employees, support the current assessor, Franck Celico. A couple support his opponent, Lisa Eurich.

One writer, Marina Larson, writes that the new statistical model used by the current assessor “is flawed.” She then details obvious errors: no adjustment for a home with more than three bedrooms, all fireplaces — from simple to elaborate — treated the same, and similar treatment of patios.

The assessor uses a new calculation ladder for the first time in 2021 to adjust your value up and down from a starting point which itself is questionable. Adjustments are made for the quality of your home. Look at your neighbors. How are they rated compared to yours? The ladder has a factor for water. Are you on city water or a well? The ladder does not make any downward adjustments for a well and septic, but those owners have to maintain them while those on city water do not. Fair?

And be sure to focus on the adjustment to your property for neighborhood and subdivision. Depending on which area you’re in, you will or won’t get substantial increases which don’t make sense: Angler Ranch has a 25% increase for subdivision; Hamilton Creek has an 8.44% increase for neighborhood; and Sage Creek has an 8.44% increase for neighborhood and 15.62% for subdivision. And what about the new Summit Sky luxury development on paved roads receiving city water, sewer and police and a fancy community center with pool and spa? Zero. That’s right: no increase for neighborhood and subdivision despite being in the city and receiving city services.

Employees of the assessor endorsing their boss say this result is fair. Really?