Letter to the Editor: The Biff America columnist is a true gem living in Summit County

This morning, I walked to the paper machine to pick up Monday’s Summit Daily News.

When I got home, my wife handed me a cup of coffee and asked, “What did he write about this week?” I opened the paper but did not find the Biff America column.

It is a Monday tradition for us to drink our coffee and either laugh or cry — or both — over Biff’s writing. When we are out of town, we find it online. We have many friends that do the same.

Then I remembered that he takes time off in the fall. I just want to say thanks, Jeffrey, we look forward to your return.

We have a real gem living right here in Summit.