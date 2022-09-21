Letter to the Editor: The Biff America columnist is a true gem living in Summit County
Blue River
This morning, I walked to the paper machine to pick up Monday’s Summit Daily News.
When I got home, my wife handed me a cup of coffee and asked, “What did he write about this week?” I opened the paper but did not find the Biff America column.
It is a Monday tradition for us to drink our coffee and either laugh or cry — or both — over Biff’s writing. When we are out of town, we find it online. We have many friends that do the same.
Then I remembered that he takes time off in the fall. I just want to say thanks, Jeffrey, we look forward to your return.
We have a real gem living right here in Summit.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.