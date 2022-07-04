Letter to the Editor: The Bob Dylan concert in Dillon was a complete letdown

So you went to the Dillon Amphitheater last night hoping for a wonderful evening out with friends, maybe catching a beautiful sunset,and possibly connecting with old acquaintances that you haven’t seen in awhile!

Check.

Then you also hoped to see an American icon perform some of best music that has shaped the progressive and defiant thinking of multiple generations!

Think Again!

What a let down.

Bob Dylan mailed in a performance last night at the amp that couldn’t be defined by one word better than — disappointment!

Bob showed last night on the shores of Lake Dillon why so many others around the country have responded in kind that maybe it’s time to retire from live shows!

His set had no life, energy, pop, rhythm or chemistry and left many in the audience wondering and actually pleading out loud for at least one song from his massive catalog of hits.

Instead we got a garbled lounge act that left many feeling cheated!

He hid behind his piano box, never once acknowledged the crowd with a simple “thank you” or a painfully obvious play on words that we all had fun with leading up to this performance — “It’s great to be Bob Dylan playing in Dillon!”

Nope.

We all walked out of that show bewildered. Could he have botched that gig any worse?

Sadly, I think not!