Letter to the Editor: The Bob Dylan concert was impressive and on par with what to expect
Colorado Springs
I’m submitting this letter response to one written by Tim Cron.
I attended the Bob Dylan concert in Denver on July 6, and he didn’t disappoint. It seems it was similar to his performance in Dillon.
Weaving several of his classics, “Watching The River Flow,” “Most Likely You Go Your Way” — with his most recent album, Dylan and his accompanying band delivered a great show going almost two hours in length.
Tim, next time go see Justin Bieber. I’ve heard he talks with the Beliebers.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.