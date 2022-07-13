Letter to the Editor: The Bob Dylan concert was impressive and on par with what to expect

I’m submitting this letter response to one written by Tim Cron.

I attended the Bob Dylan concert in Denver on July 6, and he didn’t disappoint. It seems it was similar to his performance in Dillon.

Weaving several of his classics, “Watching The River Flow,” “Most Likely You Go Your Way” — with his most recent album, Dylan and his accompanying band delivered a great show going almost two hours in length.

Tim, next time go see Justin Bieber. I’ve heard he talks with the Beliebers.