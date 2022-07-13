Letter to the Editor: The Bob Dylan show in Dillon was absolutely wonderful

The Bob Dylan show at Dillon Amphitheater was absolutely wonderful.

Having Bob Dylan play there was the highlight of the summer. Bob sounded great for an 81-year-old man that was at sea level a couple days ago. To see him play harmonica at this altitude was amazing.

Anyone that was not impressed with his performance obviously has never looked into what a Dylan concert might be. He is not a dancer. He is not one to interact with the audience. He is one of the best American singer-songwriters ever.

To those that feel he should retire from live shows, I hope someone is there to tell you to quit doing what you have been doing your entire life because you do not satisfy them.