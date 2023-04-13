Letter to the Editor: The Breckenridge Fly Fishing Film Tour was a success

The Board of Directors of the Breckenridge Fly Fishing Film Tour want to extend a huge thank you to everyone involved in the event on March 31 — attendees, volunteers, sponsors, donors and the professional staff at the Riverwalk Center.

Over 450 people came to the show despite the snowstorm to make it a true local’s event with young and old in attendance! While we are still finishing the final accounting, ticket sales and participation in all the fundraising facets of the night will double the 2022 BreckF3T’s numbers.

All proceeds from the event go to the Blue River Watershed Group and the local program of Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing for our veterans. These two nonprofits will benefit from admission, beer, food and raffle tickets as well as silent auction sales. All food, beer, raffle and silent auction items were donated by local fly shops, fly fishing companies and hard-working locals and local businesses.

As always, it was a great kick off to the 2023 fly fishing season with live music from KelLee Abdella (a local gem), Angry James beer, All Events & Catering dinner, engaging movies, the renowned BreckF3T Speed Raffle with close to $14,000 in items and a new Silent Auction with amazing fishing and nonfishing related offerings. A big shout out and thank you to our 2023 sponsors and partners.

To our thirty local volunteers, you make this event awesome with your energy and dedication!

The 2024 BreckF3T is scheduled for March 22, 2024 at the Riverwalk Center. We look forward to seeing you all there.