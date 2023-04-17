Letter to the Editor: The Breckenridge Post Office has improved substantially

We have heard much about the woes of our postal service, usually with good reason.

However, the management and staff at the Breckenridge Post Office deserve our sincere appreciation for the amazing turnaround they have achieved in the past five months, including the busy Christmas period.

In my experience, every aspect of their service has improved substantially. Lines have been shorter or even zero, deliveries more reliable, and assistance at the counter more pleasant.

Keep up the good work, everyone at 80424 !