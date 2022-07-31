Letter to the Editor: The Breckenridge trash disposal plan is not the right call

Anyone evaluate the cost incurred for trash pickup and disposal? Is it the landfill or the gas guzzling truck that stops and starts at each house or establishment and the labor to execute this task? If the later, then there is little savings in green or our royal greenback.

Who pays for the additional business costs in multiple billing levels? Do you believe people will produce less trash? I don’t think so.

How will they monitor those who overfill the smaller sizes? Or will they discount for those who do not put it out? Can a discount be applied if it is half full? Maybe each pickup should be weighed.

The cost of a meal at a Breckenridge restaurant is going into the stratosphere and this additional trash cost will only be passed on to the consumer, or in our case the tourist, who will cease to frequent those establishments.

Maybe this is a better step to reduce Breckenridge’s people traffic instead of the short-term rental debacle — it attacks the day-trippers as well. Hey, if we become so costly no one will turn up and the Breckenridge of the 1800s will return in all its glory without the worse pollution know in its history, visit the Carter Museum on Ridge to see how far we have come with the green old deal.

My question is what is being done when the landfill inevitably closes somewhere around 2056? Let’s kick the can down the road until 2055, or, should I say, let us all pay more to put the can in our beloved trash bin. If our council is just plain running out of useful things to do, then terminate them as waste. Easily said. but not impossible to do. Is this part of the failing “green new deal”?