Letter to the Editor: The commissioners have accomplished a lot despite criticisms

In a letter to Summit Daily on Jan. 24, the writer says the Summit Board of County Commissioners should be ashamed of many things. The letter overlooks the positive things the commissioners have accomplished.

Let me state: no one will like everything government does. If you give any government agency a grade of 51%, that’s as good as it gets. I’d give the commissioners a 70%. That’s a passing grade.

The letter criticizes commissioners for their response to short-term rental issues and failing to “not listening to the will of the people.” The county conducted over a dozen community meetings, talk sessions and an online survey. I went to two meetings and spoke with the commissioners in attendance. I completed the online survey. If members of the community didn’t attend these opportunities, the “shame” is theirs — not the commissioners.

The letter goes on, “the housing problem has existed for 30 years,” and I agree. Prior boards should’ve addressed this decades ago. They “kicked the can down the road” until someone had to deal with it. This commissioners reached the end of the road, and they’ve acted.

In a letter to Summit Daily, I cited many workforce housing projects that have been accomplished over the last four to five years. They are numerous. Recently the county partnered with the U.S. Forest Service and Dillon in planning the Area 51 project on land the Forest Service owns in Dillon. This is a first of its kind project involving a federal agency. Commissioner Tamara Pogue is helping lead the charge.

The county partnered with Silverthorne to bring the Smith Ranch daycare center online in the next 12 months.

The commissioners allocated $20 million from this year’s budget to workforce housing. This is the largest amount ever.

The commissioners have much to be proud of, but has much left to accomplish.