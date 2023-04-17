Letter to the Editor: The condition of Interstate 70 is appalling compared to other states

This is an open letter to Gov. Jared Polis and the Colorado Department of Transportaion:

The condition of Interstate 70 is appalling. In 2020, our family drove from Silverthorne to Portland, Oregon. In the process, we drove through Utah, Idaho and Oregon. On the way back home, we drove through Washington, Idaho and Wyoming. Without a doubt, Colorado wins the prize for the absolute worst roads of any of those states. The difference, I believe, is that the other states seem to have manned weigh stations for trucks. Or maybe those states value their highways more than Colorado.

I have driven dirt roads in better condition than the stretch east bound between Frisco and Silverthorne.

The truck ruts are so deep, one could bend a rim on the right side of the road.

CDOT seems more interested in putting unnecessary roundabouts on Colorado Highway 9 between Frisco and Breckenridge, which make it virtually impossible at times to enter Highway 9 from Water Dance Drive and Peak One Drive. The traffic to and from Breckenridge seems endless. Sometimes drivers have to wait more than five minutes to enter Highway 9 from Peak One Drive. The traffic light is sorely missed.

And while we are on the subject of unnecessary road “improvements,” how about the “express” lanes on I-70 which never seem to be open. When they are, they cost $9 to drive 12 miles or if you don’t have a toll tag, it is $16.25. And that toll lane seems to be more narrow than the adjacent lanes.