Letter to the editor: The coronavirus cure is worse than the disease

I am so over this virus. The cure is worse than the disease. I am fine, and to this point somewhat insulated from this so far. What is happening to our community and people we care about is insane. The mental toll this is having on some is far worse than the virus is. Graduation, prom, grand canyon trips, Moab, sporting events, concerts, music, the list is endless. Let’s make sure we are talking and being sensitive to each other’s needs. I am a phone call away if you need someone to talk to. We can and will overcome these challenging times if we choose to. Together we are strong. Life is so precious. I want to make sure that the loved ones around me know that they mean more to me than this virus ever will. What may be needed to survive this is not the same for everywhere or everyone. Please understand I am fine and doing extremely well for the uncertain times we are in. I am not reaching out for help. I do feel for my community. We need to be open to making life more normal, relaxing the restrictions. We might find out the hard way if we are wrong. Our community is paying too high of a price in lives and well-being. We need to monitor the situation and be extremely flexible. Please be well. What do you think. Please no judgement, just an open discussion looking for answers. Please enlighten me with your thoughts.