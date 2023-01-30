Letter to the Editor: The county commissioners should have treated the public better

On Jan. 24 our elected Summit Board of County Commissioners decided they would not take public comment on any agenda items at their regular meeting, which goes exactly against what the county website states.

“All meetings are open to the public, and citizens may offer comments on any issue or topic at regular meetings during citizen comments (limited to two minutes per person). Disclaimer: The board may allow additional time at their discretion,” the website states.

Many people took their time and energy to provide public comment and were both threatened and shamed by the county and staff to remain quiet.

Let me remind you that you are not required to be a county commissioner and you are not a volunteer. You made a choice to be a public servant. You ran for your office, and we pay you for your time, including the full 120 seconds we are allowed to voice our comments. Today it was made clear you have no desire to listen to our comments nor do you have any intentions to learn from the public.

I am appalled by our elected leader’s behavior and lack of respect provided to the public today. I left the public meeting feeling disrespected. I am ashamed of how our county government is treating our community members. At a minimum the county should treat our community members with basic human respect — listen, acknowledge, smile, nod, and thank us for our time before ignoring everything we say.