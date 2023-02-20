Letter to the Editor: The county’s short-term rental rules are taking away income

For the last four years, Summit County had multiple reasons for new rules, regulations, permits, licenses and fees for short-term rentals. As soon as they pass one, they pick another reason to vote on yet another ordinance to solve another complaint.

Now they are targeting short-term rental neighborhoods for not being good neighbors. Here is a quote from a story from Summit Daily, “Commissioners said they hope the booking cap will achieve the same goal of a 135-night limit, which they said is to reduce disruption to short-term rental neighbors.” But this is the first one to take away income.

I researched my short-term rental reservations for this year from October 2022 to September 2023. I blocked October last year due to personal travels. My first reservation was on Nov. 11. If this ordinance was in place now, my last reservation would be the one I have departing on Feb. 28. I would have earned only one-fourth of my average yearly income. I think the commissioners need to show us the data and facts for a change.

I was on a recent Zoom where our Sheriff stated that most of the hotline calls don’t get to their department, and once that do, only a few were not compliant. I recall they were called out on 10 to 15 noise issues. And just how will the county keep track of this reservation cap? Have they considered the amount of sales taxes our short-term rentals turn over to the county? In January, they enforced a 2% lodging tax. I believe they estimated to collect over a million for housing, daycares and infrastructure. So we needed more tax revenue than already collected in 2022. Where will they find the lost sales tax income by this cap?