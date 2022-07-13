Letter to the Editor: The critical review of Bob Dylan’s concert was disrespectful and unwarranted

I am writing in response to Tim Cron’s unenlightened and superficial critical review of Bob Dylan’s performance.

He is just wrong and clearly has no knowledge about the phenomenon that is Bob Dylan. Dylan is the rare, uniquely gifted artist who doesn’t stick only to his old classics but has changed his songs along with his evolution.

This objection began back in 1966 when he received angry boos from his audiences because he changed from acoustic to electric guitar. It apparently continues 60 years later.

Appreciation and thanks to Tim Booth for his excellent rebuttal letter. He said it all, and I really have nothing much more to add except what really impelled me to write this letter. Bob Dylan is an icon who changed the world. It hurt me to hear him and his authentic genius so harshly disrespected.

“I try my best to be just who I am, but everyone wants you to be just like them,” said Bob Dylan.