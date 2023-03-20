Letter to the Editor: The distinction between Breckenridge’s current name and its former name
Breckenridge
When the town of Breckenridge was just a small mining outpost in the early 1860s, it was named after then American Vice President John C. Breckinridge. Upon his defection to the Confederate Army, where he would serve as a general, the townspeople replaced the I for an E, giving us Breck’s current spelling.
