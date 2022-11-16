Letter to the Editor: The elderly can, and should be able to, live at elevation

I would take issue with some of Mr. Glenn Mueller’s remarks written in a letter on Nov. 10 implying that older patients cannot (should not?) continue to live here because of the elevation.

In my 45 years of medical practice here, I have seen many people live into their 80s and 90s who still thrive at altitude but may need other support to stay here. Not every elder person has heart or lung problems that force them to leave the altitude. After all, St. Vincent Hospital in Leadville (altitude 10,200 feet) had a thriving assisted living and nursing care facility for over 50 years with some patients living to be 100 years old! They were able to stay in their community around friends and family with support when they were not able to live independently at home for physical and or memory issues, not because of altitude.

We are not just a resort community, but a community of people want to make this place their home for many reasons and should be allowed to live their life out here if they can and want to.