Letter to the editor: The excuse for no fireworks in Summit County won’t work this year

Part of a proper education is teaching people to have the insight to read between the lines and see what is not there. With that in mind, the Fourth of July is approaching, and I can’t help but think I’m not the only one wondering “where are the fireworks?”

The fire danger thing won’t fly this year.

If anyone is wondering, the answer is: “in Eagle County and on the Front Range.” Maybe we need to consider that when choosing where to spend our money?