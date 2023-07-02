Letter to the editor: The excuse for no fireworks in Summit County won’t work this year
Silverthorne
Part of a proper education is teaching people to have the insight to read between the lines and see what is not there. With that in mind, the Fourth of July is approaching, and I can’t help but think I’m not the only one wondering “where are the fireworks?”
The fire danger thing won’t fly this year.
If anyone is wondering, the answer is: “in Eagle County and on the Front Range.” Maybe we need to consider that when choosing where to spend our money?
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Summit Daily is embarking on a multiyear project to digitize its archives going back to 1989 and make them available to the public in partnership with the Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection. The full project is expected to cost about $165,000. All donations made in 2023 will go directly toward this project.
Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.