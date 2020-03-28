Letter to the editor: The experts called it, but President Donald Trump didn’t listen

Here’s an idea: Consult the experts.

U.S. intelligence reports from January and February warned about a likely pandemic.

“Donald Trump may not have been expecting this, but many in the government were. They just couldn’t get him to do anything about it. The system was blinking red.” (The Washington Post, March 20)

Worldwide threat assessment:

Support Local Journalism Donate



We assess that the U.S. and the world will remain vulnerable to the next flu pandemic or large scale outbreak of a contagious disease that could lead to massive rates of death and disability, severely affect the world economy, and strain international resources.” (Office of the Director of National Intelligence, January 2019)

In 2018, the “pandemic task force” headed by Beth Cameron, Ph.D. and senior director of global biological policy under President Obama, was disbanded. It was deemed expensive and unnecessary.

Never let a crisis go to waste!