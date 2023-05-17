Letter to the editor: The good and bad of current court prosecution efforts

Eagle County Democrat and 5th Judicial District Attorney Heidi McCollum should be complimented on how she held law enforcement accountable for the murder of Christian Glass.

What is perplexing is her office’s use of taxpayer money to propagate Big Pharma’s agenda by attempting to throw a Dillon “magic mushroom” vendor in prison for two to four years after recent Proposition 122 decriminalized mushrooms.

Still worse is her office’s efforts to criminalize free speech on public lands via the state’s prosecution of Vail Resorts’ most famous critic, Vail’s chicken man (Government v. Tim McMahon). See https://www.gofundme.com/f/2zgtzg-materials-parking-and-lawyer-fees .

The ability to criticize our masters is one of the last bastions of a free society. Our revolutionary forefathers promised “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”

Heidi should do the citizens a big favor by freeing both the mushroom man and the chicken man before July 4th. God bless America.