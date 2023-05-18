Letter to the editor: The GOP is committing blatant discrimination against LBGTQ folks

The Republican Party is committing blatant discrimination in their national push against LGBTQ folks in general and transgender children in particular.

Republicans have convinced their base that these groups represent an overwhelming threat against America and must be stopped.

This resulted in the government coming between parents and doctors that are experts in transgender care.

Republicans are crying that it is to “protect the children.”

Protecting children?

Republicans, please check this:

The year is not yet half over, but we have experienced nearly 14 thousand gun deaths. The victims include 491 teens and 86 children. Where is your concern for children now?

When some small step to minimize gun deaths is mentioned, the gun lobbyists issue the cliche response that it’s all about mental health.

Okay, the whole world experiences mental heath issues, but no country has anywhere near the gun deaths that we do.

I do not favor gun confiscation. It would not work — just as prohibition failed in the 1930s.

I would hope that someone from the right would work to lessen this tragedy.